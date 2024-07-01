11 new ASCs in June

Here are seven ASCs opened or announced in June, as reported by Becker's:

1. Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health opened a new ASC in the city.

2. Austin (Texas) Regional Clinic plans to replace a building on its campus with a new, two-story medical office building that will feature an ASC.

3. Pearland, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold is eyeing a new ASC in Webster, Texas.

4. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is planning a 131,000-square-foot educational campus in Ridgeland, Miss., that will include an ASC.

5. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is close to opening a new ASC In Layton, Utah.

6. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Health System is nearing completion on a $13 million ASC in New York City.

7. Two Connecticut dentists have filed a certificate of need application to open six ASCs in the state.

8. University of Kansas Health System is opening a $90 million clinic and ASC in Olathe, Kan.

9. Houston Methodist is planning its largest outpatient care campus, which will include an ASC, in Spring, Texas.

10. WellSpan Health has broken ground on a medical office building and ASC in Carlisle, Pa.

11. Community Health Network plans to build a $335 million healthcare campus featuring an ASC and medical office building in Westfield, Ind.