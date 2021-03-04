Top GI articles: Gastro Health, One GI seal acquisitions, GI salary in 5 big cities and more

Here are the most-read GI articles from March 1-5:

1. Gastroenterologist salary in 5 major US cities



2. One GI expands into Ohio with latest acquisition



3. Gastro Health expands into 6th state through acquisition



4. Physicians Endoscopy rebrands



5. One GI closes 2nd acquisition in 4 days, expands Mississippi presence

More articles on surgery centers:

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

23 ASCs adding robotics in 2020

6 interesting ASC deals in the last year

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.