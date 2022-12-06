GI activity heating up in Ohio: 7 recent moves

Here are seven moves made in Ohio focusing on gastroenterology that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 5:

Ohio Gastroenterology introduced interactive virtual assistants to assist patients with preoperative and postoperative care; they are available through the Orbita conversational AI platform. Cincinnati Children's plans to open a new facility in Centerville to increase access to gastroenterology, neurology and other services for pediatric patients in the Dayton area Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton. A 34,519-square-foot medical office building in Brunswick was sold for $10.7 million. The building is fully leased to gastroenterology group One GI and hospital operator MetroHealth. The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was ranked the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for the third year in a row. Ohio Gastroenterology Group-Dublin Endoscopy Center was named one of Newsweek's top 510 ASCs nationwide. Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Springfield Gastroenterology in Ohio. It is Gastro Health's fourth partnership in the state.