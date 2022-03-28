Gastro Health, GI Alliance & more: 6 industry updates

Here are six updates on GI companies from the first quarter:

PE GI Solutions partnered with Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital to open Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center.

A deal between GI Alliance and Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology was named "USA Deal of the Year" at the 13th annual America's M&A Atlas Awards.

Gastro Care Partners signed a multiyear deal to offer FujiFilm's endoscopy product portfolio throughout Gastro Care Partners' network.

The second-generation Pure-Vu EVS system from Motus GI received market clearance from the FDA.

Gastro Health completed a three-practice acquisition in Massachusetts.

GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers.