Where is outpatient cardiology taking off in 2021? A state-by-state breakdown

Arizona is seeing a boom in cardiology ASC growth with three centers opened or announced so far this year.

Here's a state-by-state list of recent cardiology-focused ASCs:

Arizona

An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Surgery Center Services of America plans to open Epic Surgery Center, a cardiology ASC, in Scottsdale, Ariz. in August.

A freestanding cardiology ASC will be opened through a partnership with Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions.

California

Children's Health Orange (Calif.) County opened an outpatient pediatric cardiology center in May.

Florida

Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers.

Louisiana

Interventional cardiologist Craig Walker, MD, completed the first outpatient procedure at Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South's new ASC.

New York

Satjit Bhusri, MD, opened Upper East Side Cardiology in New York City, focused on creating treatment plans for patients around several cardiovascular services.

South Carolina

Independent cardiology and vascular practice Anderson (S.C.) Heart partnered with Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiovascular Partners for a joint venture.

Texas

Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System broke ground on an $8.5 million cardiovascular center of excellence Jan. 7.