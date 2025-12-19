UnityPoint Health names Dr. Peter George as cardiovascular chief medical officer

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health has appointed Peter George, MD, as chief medical officer for cardiovascular services.

In the role, Dr. George will provide clinical leadership, as well as guide the organization’s strategy for heart and vascular care across its network, according to a Dec. 17 news release from UnityPoint Health.

He is board certified in cardiovascular disease with focus on outpatient general, preventative and noninvasive cardiology.

Dr. George currently serves as system vice president of acute care services at OhioHealth and previously held administrative and clinical leadership roles within OhioHealth’s Heart and Vascular Service Line.

Dr. George is set to join UnityPoint Health in February 2026, the release said.