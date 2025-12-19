The highest-paid cardiologist in the 10 largest Northeastern cities

By: Cameron Cortigiano

The highest-paid cardiologist in New York City, the most populated city in the Northeast, earns $931,900 per year, according to Medscape’s salary reporter tool. 

Cardiologists earn an average of $432,490 annually across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Here are the salaries of the highest paid cardiologists in the 10 most populated cities in the Northeast, along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.

  1. New York City: $931,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed
  2. Philadelphia: $1,500,000 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; employed
  3. Boston: $1,085,300 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed
  4. Newark, N.J.: $931,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed
  5. Pittsburgh: $862,300 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed
  6. Jersey City, N.J.: $931,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed
  7. Buffalo, N.Y.: $854,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed
  8. Worcester, Mass.: $1,085,300 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed
  9. Yonkers, N.Y.: $931,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed
  10. Rochester, N.Y.: $691,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed

