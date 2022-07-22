Cardiology in 2022: 14 updates for ASC leaders

Cardiology procedures are one of the biggest opportunities for growth for ASCs, according to some ASC leaders.
Here are 14 cardiology industry updates since Jan. 1:
1. Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Washington Hospital Center performed the first robotic mitral valve surgery in the region.
2. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health said it plans to create and renovate more than 260,000 square feet of its heart and vascular facilities.
3. Surgeons at Hollywood, Fla.-based Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital treated a patient with an opening defect in the heart wall using the first nonmetallic-framed transcatheter occluder.
4. Moultrie, Ga.-based Colquitt Regional Medical Center became the first in the state to offer patients the MyoSPECT, a new single-photon emission computerized tomography device.
5. Pacific Cardiovascular Surgical Center in Salem is the first single-specialty cardiovascular ASC certified in Oregon.
6. Perry Frankel, MD, owner of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics, was charged with filing $1.3 million in fraudulent COVID-19 reimbursement claims.
7. Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society founder and ASC developer Woody Moore underwent heart surgery at a cardiovascular ASC.
8. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health and Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System are opening a joint-venture cardiovascular ASC in Amarillo.
9. The American College of Cardiology released a health policy statement addressing workplace bias, discrimination, bullying and harassment.
10. Self-employed cardiologists consistently outearn their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Phoenix.
11. Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania is opening a cardiology ASC in Camp Hill thanks to eased restrictions.
12. Cardiology is the fifth-wealthiest speciality, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022." Here are four report takeaways.
13. Humble, Texas-based cardiology center Vital Heart & Vein named Gay Nord as CEO.
14. Burlington, Mass.-based Lahey Hospital & Medical Center is opening a new cardiology medical and surgical center.