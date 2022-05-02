Massachusetts hospital opens cardio ASC

Burlington, Mass.-based Lahey Hospital & Medical Center is opening a new cardiology medical and surgical center.

The hospital said May 2 that the center, which specializes in treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, is 4,000 square feet. It includes a patient and family lounge, consultation room, evaluation rooms and team offices.

"This critically important specialty center will have lasting impacts on the lives of patients diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and their families," said Frederic Resnic, MD, chair of the department of cardiovascular medicine at LHMC.