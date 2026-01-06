Alabama Cardiovascular Group reaches $2.2M settlement in data breach lawsuit

Birmingham-based Alabama Cardiovascular Group has agreed to a $2.23 million settlement in a data privacy class action lawsuit, according to a Jan. 6 report from Claim Depot.

The organization experienced a data security incident in July 2024, with unauthorized parties breaching the center’s computer network.

Potentially impacted information included addresses, contact information, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, usernames and passwords, medical data, driver’s license and passport numbers and bank account other financial information.

The class action lawsuit alleged that Alabama Cardiovascular Group failed to adequately protect both patient and employee data.

Alabama Cardiovascular Group has denied any wrongdoing or liability. The final approval hearing is set for March 20, the report said.