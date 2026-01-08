Hartford HealthCare acquires cardiology group for $3M 

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has acquired Wallinford, Conn.-based Consulting Cardiologists for $3 million, Hartford Business Journal reported Jan. 7.

Hartford first filed a certificate-of-need application to acquire the group in October 2025, according to a public notice posted to Hartford’s website.

Consulting Cardiologists comprises 10 locations throughout the state. Hartford also recently acquired Manchester Memorial and Rockville General hospitals from bankrupt Prospect Medical with conditions aimed at limiting cost increases and preserving physician autonomy.