Cardiovascular Logistics appoints physician as board chairman

National cardiovascular platform Cardiovascular Logistics has appointed Gary Kirsch, MD, as chairman of its board of directors.

According to a Jan. 5 news release, Dr. Kirsch, a urologist, previously served as president of Cincinatti-based The Urology Group and as CEO of Solaris Health.

Dr. Kirsh earned his medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and completed his surgical and urology training at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and University Hospitals of Cleveland and Case Western Reserve University.