Phoenix cardiology group acquired

Atria Heart, part of Cardiovascular Associates of America, acquired Phoenix-based Cardiovascular Consultants, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

Cardiovascular Consultants has provided care in the region for more than 40 years. The combined practices will continue to partner with Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth to support coordinated, physician-led cardiovascular care.

Atria Heart, founded in 2015, operates under a physician-centered model backed by Cardiovascular Associates of America and now includes 9 offices and nearly 30 physicians and providers.