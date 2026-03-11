Novant Health opens heart clinic in South Carolina

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has opened a heart and vascular clinic in Bluffton, S.C.

Novant Health Heart & Vascular is led by Christopher Wixon, MD, a vascular surgery specialist, according to a March 10 news release from the health system.

The practice provides care for conditions including aneurysms, carotid artery disease, peripheral artery disease, venous disorders and vascular access.

Dr. Wixon began providing care at the clinic March 9.

Novant Health supports a network of nearly 900 locations, including 19 hospitals and more than 750 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities and imaging and pharmacy services, the release said.