Cedars-Sinai taps new cardiology department chair 

Los Angeles -based Cedars Sinai has appointed Susan Cheng, MD, as chair of the department of cardiology in the Smidt Heart Institute.

According to a March 6 news release, Dr. Cheng succeeds Christine Albert, MD, MPH. She joined Cedars-Sinai seven years ago and has led research focused on the drivers of cardiovascular aging while maintaining funding from the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Cheng has authored more than 450 scientific studies published in journals including JAMA, Circulation and The New England Journal of Medicine, the release said.

She also founded the largest COVID-19 clinical research program on the West Coast in 2020. More recently, Dr. Cheng has led research examining the public health effects of the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.