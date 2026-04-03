10+ new cardiology practice openings in Q1

Cardiology practices and heart centers kept expanding their footprints in the first quarter of 2026, with more than 10 new locations opening across the country.

Here are more than 10 new cardiology-focused practices, clinics and ASCs that opened in the first three months of 2026 as reported by Becker’s.

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth opened its first dedicated Heart & Vascular Institute location. Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System cut the ribbon on a new outpatient cardiology center. Geneva (N.Y.) General Cardiology Associates, affiliated with Geneva General Hospital, is now seeing patients at a new location in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health opened a heart and vascular clinic in Bluffton, S.C. Anne Ford, MD, a cardiologist, opened a practice location in Anderson, Ind. Phoenix-based Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona opened a clinic in Tempe, Ariz., its third location. Murfreesboro, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford opened a new cardiovascular center. Palm Springs, Calif.-based Desert Care Network opened the Desert Regional Cardiology Center, a new cardiovascular outpatient clinic. CardioNow opened its Advanced Cardiac Center in Lynwood, Wash. Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians opened the Cardiovascular Surgical Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City. Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health Cardiology opened two new office locations in South Carolina.

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