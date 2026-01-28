Cardiovascular ASC opens in Florida

Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians have opened the Cardiovascular Surgical Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City.

The 8,000-square-foot ASC began performing procedures last month. It offers interventional cardiology, electrophysiology and vascular surgery, and is the only outpatient catheterization lab within 100 miles, according to a Jan. 28 news release.

The center includes two catheterization labs equipped with Philips Angio imaging systems. Services include coronary interventions, cardiac device implants, atrial fibrillation ablations, peripheral artery procedures and dialysis access care.

Compass and its partners plan to seek accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.