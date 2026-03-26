St. Tammany opens outpatient cardiology center 

Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System has cut the ribbon on a new outpatient cardiology center.

According to a March 25 news release, the 22,000-square-foot facility centralizes outpatient cardiology procedures and diagnostics in one location, aiming to streamline care from diagnosis through recovery.

The center includes two cardiac catheterization labs, with capacity to add a third, as well as four echocardiography and vascular ultrasound rooms and two noninvasive cardiology procedure rooms. It also has 15 pre- and post-procedure rooms.

The facility will open with 17 full-time employees and is expected to grow to 35 staff members when fully operational.

Inpatient cardiovascular services at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, including four catheterization labs, will remain separate from the outpatient center.

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