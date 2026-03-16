New York hospital opens cardiology practice

Geneva (N.Y.) General Cardiology Associates, affiliated with Geneva General Hospital, is now seeing patients at a new location in Seneca Falls, N.Y., FingerLakes1.com reported March 16.

Dr. Rawa Sarji, a fellowship-trained and board-certified cardiologist, is providing care at Lifecare Medical Associates in Seneca County, according to the report. Dr. Sarji has more than 20 years of experience treating coronary heart disease, arrhythmias, ectopic heartbeats and other cardiac conditions.

Geneva General Cardiology Associates also operates locations in Geneva and Penn Yan, N.Y., as part of its physician network serving patients across the region.