Bayhealth opens heart institute in Delaware 

Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth opened its first dedicated Heart & Vascular Institute location on March 24, bringing cardiovascular services under one roof as part of its “Next Wave” multiyear initiative.

The renovated facility has 28 exam rooms and houses cardiology cardiovascular diagnostics. Patients will continue to receive care from the same clinicians and support staff who worked at the Governors Avenue and Eden Hill, Del., sites, which the new facility consolidated, according to a March 27 news release.

Specialized services at the site include a Congestive Heart Failure Clinic, coumadin clinic and pacemaker device support.

Bayhealth plans to develop a similar location on its Sussex Campus in the coming years, along with dedicated cardiovascular interventional labs and expanded care teams, the release said.

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