Indiana cardiologist opens new practice

Anne Ford, MD, a cardiologist, has opened a practice location in Anderson, Ind., according to a Feb. 20 report from ABC affiliate WRTV.

Heart Forward MD expands access to rural cardiology services, with a focus on preventive care.

Dr. Ford earned her medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine and completed a cardiovascular fellowship at the University of Colorado Denver.

The new clinic is the practice’s second location, with another office located in Westfield, Ind., according to its website.