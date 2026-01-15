Tidelands Health Cardiology opens 2 practices in South Carolina

Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health Cardiology has opened two new office locations in South Carolina.

The organization expanded its network with practices in Andrews and Hemingway, S.C., according to a Jan. 8 news release from Tidelands Health.

In addition, Tidelands Health Cardiology has locations in Georgetown, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tidelands Health, in collaboration with MUSC Health, supports four hospitals and more than 70 outpatient locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, the release said.