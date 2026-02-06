Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford opens heart center

Murfreesboro, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has opened a new cardiovascular center, The Tennessean reported Feb. 6.

The Structural Heart and Valve Center will expand access to structural heart care in the region, according to the report. The center is led by cardiothoracic surgeons Wilson Clements, MD, Aaron Hoffman, MD, and Soubhi Azzouz MD, an interventional and structural cardiologist.

The center will offer transcatheter aortic valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure using devices such as the WATCHMAN implant and other minimally invasive valve repair and replacement procedures.