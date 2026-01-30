Desert Regional launches cardiac center

Palm Springs, Calif.-based Desert Care Network has opened the Desert Regional Cardiology Center, a new cardiovascular outpatient clinic, UKEN Report reported Jan. 29.

The clinic is located adjacent to the system’s Cardiac Rehabilitation and Congestive Heart Failure programs. The clinic provides access to diagnostic testing, echocardiography, nuclear medicine, stress testing and follow-up care.

The cardiology center is led by Kaustubh Patankar, MD, medical director of Desert Regional Cardiology Center.