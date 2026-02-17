Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona opens 3rd practice

Phoenix-based Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona has opened a clinic in Tempe, Ariz., its third location.

The practice is led by Cristina Pecci, DO, a cardiologist with clinical interests in cardiovascular disease management, advanced cardiac imaging, preventive cardiology and care informed by gender-specific patterns of heart disease, according to a Feb. 2 news release from HVCA.

Services provided at the practice include on-site cardiovascular diagnostics, echocardiography, comprehensive cardiology evaluations and preventive care.

Dr. Pecci completed fellowship training at Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and the University of Arizona College of Medicine–Phoenix

The organization also has two clinics in Phoenix.