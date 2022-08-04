SCA Health's last 5 years: A recap

Deerfield Ill.-based SCA Health, formerly Surgical Care Affiliates, is one of the largest ASC chains in the country and operates under parent company Optum.

2022:

In May, Surgical Care Affiliates rebranded to SCA Health, with intentions to expand beyond ASC management into specialty care. The company also updated its logo to symbolize growth momentum and added a tagline: "The future of specialty care."

Also in May, Marie Edler, chief strategy officer at SCA Health, was elected as a board member of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

2021:

Optum, which includes Surgical Care Affiliates, reported revenue of $155.6 billion in 2021. As of 2021, SCA operated more than 230 surgical facilities in 35 states. More than 8,000 physicians treat nearly 1 million patients nationally.

OptumHealth served 100 million people in 2021, compared to 98 million in 2020.

SCA Health launched the SCA Physician Development Institute to support musculoskeletal physicians and allied health professionals. The institute is an educational platform on the business side of medicine with a focus on the outpatient migration of orthopedic procedures.

Eighty-one SCA-affiliated ASCs made Newsweek's list of "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022."

2020:



Optum reported a 2020 revenue of $136.3 billion. SCA brought on more than 1,000 new surgeons in 2020.SCA centers also added more than 40 new service lines in 2020, which is double the number added in 2019.

OptumHealth served 98 million patients in 2020, up from 96 million in 2019.

The company acquired Lakewood, Colo.-based Pinnacle II in 2020 shortly after the COVD-19 pandemic began shutting down ASCs across the U.S. In February, two independent Connecticut ASCs sold majority stakes to SCA.

2019:



Optum reported revenue jumped 11.5 percent in 2019 to hit $113 billion. OptumHealth, which includes Surgical Care Affiliates, reported $30.3 billion in full year revenue for 2019.

In December, the company named Caitlin Zulla CEO of the company, replacing Tony Kilgore.

In 2019, Surgical Care Affiliates reported having more than 230 surgical facilities and 8,000-plus physicians who performed more than 1 million procedures per year at SCA facilities.

2018:



In 2018, OptumHealth reported revenues of $24.1 billion, a 17.4 percent increase year over year. OptumHealth also served 93 million people, a 6 percent increase over 2017.

Tony Kilgore replaced Andrew Hayek as SCA's CEO in January.