Anchor Health Properties, BGO acquire Texas MOB

Anchor Health Properties and BGO have acquired a medical office building in Austin, Texas, through a joint venture, according to a Dec. 11 report from Commercial Property Executive.

The 71,394-square-foot property is anchored by Premier Family Physicians. Other tenants include Ascension Seton, Austin Heart, HCA Healthcare and Texas Children’s Pediatrics.

Southwest Medical Village provides services including gastroenterology, dermatology, oncology, cardiology, radiology, pediatrics and ambulatory surgery.

Olympus Ventures sold the asset in a CBRE-brokered deal, the report said.