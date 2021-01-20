Optum reports revenue of $35.9B in Q4, $136.3B in 2020 — 6 insights

Optum, a UnitedHealthcare affiliate, reported fourth-quarter and 2020 revenue of $35.9 billion and $136.3 billion, respectively, the company announced Jan. 20.

What you should know:

1. Optum grew its quarterly and full year revenue from $29.8 billion and $113 billion, respectively, in 2019.

2. OptumHealth served 98 million patients in 2020, up from 96 million in 2019.

3. Revenue-per-consumer increased 29 percent year over year.

4. UnitedHealthcare laid out its expectations for Optum in 2021, including expanding its ASC line and entering into more value-based care arrangements.

5. Optum's earnings from operations were greater than UnitedHealthcare's in the fourth quarter of 2020. Optum posted $3.1 billion in earnings from operations, compared to UnitedHealthcare's $396 million.

6. UnitedHealthcare's quarterly and full year revenues were $65.5 billion and $257.1 billion, respectively. The company ended the year with net earnings of $15.4 billion.

The company's ful financial results are here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.