USPI’s 2025 in 10+ big headlines

Here are 11 headlines to know on Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, the ASC arm of Tenet Healthcare, as reported by Becker’s in 2025:

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, an 11.9% increase from the same period last year. USPI has more than 11,000 affiliated physicians and holds ownership interests in more than 500 ASCs. In the second quarter, USPI added eight new centers to its network. United Surgical Partners International opened a new ASC as part of the Mercy Medical Office Building in Durango, Colo. Chesterfield, Mo.-based Gateway Gastroenterology partnered with United Surgical Partners International to open an outpatient endoscopy center. A former employee of United Surgical Partners International filed a class-action lawsuit on May 22, alleging the ASC company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by unlawfully imposing a tobacco surcharge on employees’ health insurance premiums. The company is sharpening its strategic focus on orthopedic-driven centers, and is moving away from lower-acuity, high-volume procedures in its centers to make room for more complex, high-revenue cases. Matt Stone was named CEO of United Surgical Partners International. The company’s de novo strategy has been a key driver of growth and it is focused on scaling its de novo activities. Choice Care Surgery Center, a physician-owned ASC in Midland, Texas, joined United Surgical Partners International. United Surgical Partners International agreed to pay $1.48 million to settle a proposed class action suit alleging the company’s 401(k) plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.