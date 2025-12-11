USPI’s 2025 in 10+ big headlines

Here are 11 headlines to know on Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, the ASC arm of Tenet Healthcare, as reported by Becker’s in 2025:
- The company reported third-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, an 11.9% increase from the same period last year.
- USPI has more than 11,000 affiliated physicians and holds ownership interests in more than 500 ASCs.
- In the second quarter, USPI added eight new centers to its network.
- United Surgical Partners International opened a new ASC as part of the Mercy Medical Office Building in Durango, Colo.
- Chesterfield, Mo.-based Gateway Gastroenterology partnered with United Surgical Partners International to open an outpatient endoscopy center.
- A former employee of United Surgical Partners International filed a class-action lawsuit on May 22, alleging the ASC company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by unlawfully imposing a tobacco surcharge on employees’ health insurance premiums.
- The company is sharpening its strategic focus on orthopedic-driven centers, and is moving away from lower-acuity, high-volume procedures in its centers to make room for more complex, high-revenue cases.
- Matt Stone was named CEO of United Surgical Partners International.
- The company’s de novo strategy has been a key driver of growth and it is focused on scaling its de novo activities.
- Choice Care Surgery Center, a physician-owned ASC in Midland, Texas, joined United Surgical Partners International.
- United Surgical Partners International agreed to pay $1.48 million to settle a proposed class action suit alleging the company’s 401(k) plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.