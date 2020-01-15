Optum revenue up 11.5% in 2019, hits $113B: 5 things to know

Optum reported double-digit annual revenue growth in 2019 and was a driving factor in the success of UnitedHealthcare last year.

Five things to know:

1. Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealthcare, reported revenue jumped 11.5 percent last year to hit $113 billion. Full year earnings from advanced operations were up 13.7 percent to $1.1 billion.

2. OptumHealth, which includes Surgical Care Affiliates, reported $30.3 billion in full year revenue for 2019.

3. Last year, OptumHealth reported serving 96 million people and said revenue per consumer increased 26 percent. The company also reported growth in value-based arrangements.

4. In 2020, Optum expects revenue to jump 14 percent. The company in 2019 added 10,000 physicians to its network, which now has more than 46,000 physician members. SCA also reports having more than 230 surgical facilities and 8,000-plus physicians who perform more than 1 million procedures at SCA facilities per year.

5. Optum's overall operating margin at the end of 2019 was 8.3 percent.

