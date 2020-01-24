6 recent ASC acquisitions, sales

Six recent ASC acquisitions, sales:

1. Augusta (Ga.) University Health acquired a 67 percent stake in the freestanding Surgery Center of Columbia County in Evans, Ga., in October.

2. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System signed a letter of intent to acquire Washington Court House, Ohio-based Fayette County Memorial Hospital and its associated assets, including an ASC.

3. Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired the class A medical office building housing OrthoCarolina and Frye Surgery Center in Hickory, N.C., in December.

4. Medical Facilities Corp. sold Central Arkansas Surgical Center, which it had acquired through a joint venture with Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth.

5. The Musculoskeletal Institute of Tyler (Texas), a medical office building with an ASC, was sold to Montecito Medical Real Estate.

6. A medical office building in Allen, Texas, housing Spine Team Texas and an ASC was sold to an institutional buyer for an undisclosed price.

