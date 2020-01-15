Medical office building housing Spine Team Texas, ASC sold — 3 insights

A medical office building in Allen, Texas, housing Spine Team Texas and an ASC was sold to an institutional buyer for an undisclosed price.

What you should know:

1. MedCore Partners brokered the sale of the 44,761-square-foot medical office building.

2. The building sits on 3.37 acres of land.

3. The unspecified buyer negotiated multiple long-term leases with the building's tenants.

