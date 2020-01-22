Texas medical building with orthopedic & spine ASC sold by investment bank

The Musculoskeletal Institute of Tyler (Texas), a medical office building with an ASC, was sold to Montecito Medical Real Estate.

The 68,952-square-foot building is occupied by Azalea Orthopedic and Spine as well as the Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital.

The seller was Brown Gibbons Lang & Company, an investment bank.

Read more here.



