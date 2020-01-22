Medical building with surgery center gets 7 new, renewal leases — 5 insights

The RMR Group executed seven new and renewal leases last year at an eight-story medical office and retail building in Washington, D.C., the holding company announced Jan. 21.

1. Featuring a surgery center, radiology, lab testing and pharmacy services, the multi-tenant building has 133,000 square feet of leasable space.

2. The seven leases RMR Group executed in 2019 account for 16,531 square feet.

3. The building has been under renovation since 2018. Completion is slated for this year.

4. New amenities will include an advanced training center and a fitness facility.

5. The property is owned by Diversified Healthcare Trust and managed by The RMR Group.

