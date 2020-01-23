Flagship Healthcare Properties acquires medical office building with ASC — 3 insights

Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired the class A medical office building housing OrthoCarolina and Frye Surgery Center in Hickory, N.C., in December.

What you should know:

1. The medical office building includes an ASC. OrthoCarolina leases 32,522 square feet, while Frye Surgery Center leases the remaining 12,868 square feet.

2. Frye Surgery Center is associated with Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

3. Flagship acquired the property through its real estate investment trust, Flagship Healthcare Trust.

