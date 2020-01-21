Nevada city drops ASC building acquisition to let health system buy it

The Elko (Nev.) City Council is scrapping a plan to acquire a building near city hall so a health system can have a chance to buy it insead, according to the Elko Daily Free Press.

The city originally wanted the building for office space, but stepped away from the purchase once it learned nonprofit Nevada Health Centers was interested in the property. The city cited the cost and work it would take to remodel the former ASC into offices.

"If there is a medical purpose for that building, that is the highest and best use for the building," Elko Mayor Reece Keener told the Free Press.

The building had formerly been the home of the Great Basin Surgical Center.

