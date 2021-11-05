18 ASC acquisitions in October

Listen
A roundup of ASC purchases making news last month:
- Private equity real estate firm Thomas Park acquired a medical office building with a surgery center in Edison, N.J.
- Hershey-based Penn State Health and Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth purchased a 60 percent stake in the Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.).
- Evergreen Medical Properties, an Atlanta-based healthcare investment and management firm, and Boston-based Bain Capital Real Estate bought a portfolio of 12 outpatient medical office buildings in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
- The Grove Place Surgery Center in Vero Beach, Fla., was sold for $3 million to private real estate investment firm Ironside Real Estate USA.
- A Nashville, Tenn.-based medical office building housing an oral and facial surgery center was sold for $8 million to Nashville-based Murphy Avenue General Partnership.
- A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment company acquired 10 properties from the Department of Veterans Affairs that included three ASCs in Texas, Georgia and Florida.
- A Nashville, Tenn., medical office building housing Southern Endoscopy Center sold for $8.65 million.
- Investment group NAI Partners sold the Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center for $7 million.
- Healthcare Real Estate Advisors sold the Odessa, Fla.-based Comprehensive Outpatient Joint & Spine Institute.
- A medical office building in Chesterfield, Mo., housing the MidAmerica Surgery Center was acquired by Bain Capital Real Estate and Evergreen Medical Properties.
- Real estate investment firm IRA Companies purchased a medical office building housing the Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center for $16 million.
- Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired a medical office building housing the Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas in Beaumont.
- Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International entered an agreement to acquire Compass Surgical Partners' ownership and management interests in nine ASCs.
- Real estate developer Meridian purchased a medical office building with an on-site surgery center in Beverly Hills, Calif., for $81.5 million.
- A building housing the Specialty Surgery Center in Nashville, Tenn., sold for $6.6 million to Newton Square, Pa.-based real estate developer GMH Communities.
- HCA Healthcare acquired the Anchorage-based Alaska Surgery Center. It also acquired the Provo-based Central Utah Surgical Center.
- Brentwood, Tenn.-based Pinnacle Dermatology acquired Minneapolis area plastic surgery center Omni Cosmetic.