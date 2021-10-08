Meridian acquires $81.5 million medical office building with ASC

Real estate developer Meridian purchased a medical office building with an on-site surgery center in Beverly Hills, Calif., the company announced Oct. 8.

The 67,510-square-foot, three-story building was purchased through a joint venture with an investment partner for $81.5 million.

The facility offers cardiology, pediatrics, internal medicine, orthopedics and gastroenterology, among other services

The property is 88 percent leased, and 50 percent of the tenant roster has an affiliation with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.