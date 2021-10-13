Missouri property with eye practice, ASC acquired

A medical office building in Chesterfield, Mo., housing the Pepose Vision Institute and MidAmerica Surgery Center has been acquired by Bain Capital Real Estate and Evergreen Medical Properties, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Oct. 11.

The Pepose Vision Institute specializes in LASIK and cataract surgeries. The practice has another location in St. Louis.



The MidAmerica Surgery Center specializes in ophthalmology.



The acquisition is part of a joint venture between Bain Capital Real Estate and Evergreen Medical Properties to renovate and operate outpatient healthcare facilities.



While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the 41,821-square-foot building is reportedly appraised at $5.5 million.