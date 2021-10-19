ASC real estate included in $636M portfolio acquisition 

A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment company acquired 10 properties from the Department of Veterans Affairs, including ASCs, for $635.6 million through a joint venture, Easterly Government Properties said Oct. 13.

The acquisition is 100 percent leased to the VA and will close on a rolling basis by 2023.

Here are three of the 10 acquisitions that focus on outpatient services.

1. VA Lubbock (Texas). The 120,916-leased-square-foot facility features an ASC.

2. VA Columbus (Ga.). The 67,793-leased-square-foot facility is under development and will serve as an outpatient facility.

3. VA Jacksonville (Fla.). The 193,110-leased-square-foot facility is under development and will include an outpatient facility.