ASC real estate included in $636M portfolio acquisition 

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment company acquired 10 properties from the Department of Veterans Affairs, including ASCs, for $635.6 million through a joint venture, Easterly Government Properties said Oct. 13. 

The acquisition is 100 percent leased to the VA and will close on a rolling basis by 2023. 

Here are three of the 10 acquisitions that focus on outpatient services. 

1. VA Lubbock (Texas). The 120,916-leased-square-foot facility features an ASC. 

2. VA Columbus (Ga.). The 67,793-leased-square-foot facility is under development and will serve as an outpatient facility. 

3. VA Jacksonville (Fla.). The 193,110-leased-square-foot facility is under development and will include an outpatient facility.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast