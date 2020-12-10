Top-read ASC articles — CMS, new joint venture ASCs and more

Here are the most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review during the week of Dec. 7-12:

1. CMS increases reimbursement for minimally invasive lumbar spine procedure at ASCs

2. CMS to require prior authorization for cervical fusion with disc removal

3. How New York hospitals are fighting payers to keep orthopedic procedures

4. Halt in Massachusetts elective surgeries has ASCs concerned

5. Pennsylvania health system temporarily closes one surgery center, reallocates staff from another

6. 30 new joint venture ASCs in 2020 so far

7. ASC budgeting for 2021: 6 execs outline their strategy

8. Projected supply, demand for 10 surgical specialties in 2025

9. Virginia GI group joins hospital-affiliated physicians group

10. The story behind the Pinnacle GI Partners deal & how the platform will stand out in the crowded Midwest

