Halt in Massachusetts elective surgeries has ASCs concerned

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's decision to halt inpatient elective surgeries in the state starting Dec. 11 has ASCs in the state concerned about their livelihood, The Herald News reports.

ASC in the state are allowed to remain open, and hospitals can still perform preventive visits for colonoscopies and mammograms, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said at a Dec. 7 news conference. The first time the state halted elective procedures, they were delayed at all locations.

But Greg DeConciliis, director of the Massachusetts Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers, said he fears the new l policy still may stop patients from getting care at the state's 58 ASCs.

"We seem to get lumped into this when we should be looked at as different animals," said Mr. DeConciliis.

While the state's ASCs survived the first round of elective shutdowns, Mr. DeConciliis said he is fearful they won't survive this round.

"I don't know if they'll be able to survive the second time around," Mr. DeConciliis said. "We just don't have any other ancillary income."

Note: Becker's reached out to the governor's office for more insight on how the ban will affect ASCs. This story will be updated when we hear back.

More articles on healthcare:

HCA launches AR spine surgery program at 2nd, 3rd Florida hospitals

2 CEOs on orthopedic consolidation — Don't grow for the sake of growth alone

175+ spine, orthopedic surgeons on the move in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.