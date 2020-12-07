Pennsylvania health system temporarily closes one surgery center, reallocates staff from another

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health updated allocation of surgeries between its acute care hospitals and surgery centers and temporarily closed one center as COVID-19 cases spike, according to the Herald-Mail.

The health system postponed some elective procedures last week and is redeploying some staff from its surgery centers to acute care hospitals. The health system:



· Temporarily closed the surgery center adjacent to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, Pa.

· Moved some elective procedures from Chambersburg Hospital to Himelfarb Surgery Center in Chambersburg, Pa.

· Lowered elective surgery volume at York, Pa.-based Apple Surgery Center and sending some staff to WellSpan Surgery & Rehabilitation Hospital in York, which the system temporarily converted into an acute care hospital.



