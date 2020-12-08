Virginia GI group joins hospital-affiliated physicians group

Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Medical Group and Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg formed Mary Washington Gastroenterology Dec. 7, a hospital spokesperson announced.

The groups will practice at a Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Healthcare-affiliated medical office building in Stafford, Va.

Dong Lee, MD, a gastroenterologist with Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg, said the partnership builds on the groups' "long-standing relationship" in caring for patients in the Fredericksburg region.

"Now, Mary Washington Medical Group patients will have enhanced access to a range of services and a more comprehensive approach to wellness with this exciting partnership," he added.

Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg will maintain its independent practice in Fredericksburg.

