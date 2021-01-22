Top ASC stories — What Biden's presidency means for ASCs; hospitals posting rates online and more

Here are the most-read articles from Becker's ASC Review during the week of Jan. 18-22:

1. South Carolina surgeon, hospital spar over planned ASCs

2. What is in store for ASCs in the Biden presidency

3. Ophthalmologist convicted of $73M billing fraud has 17-year sentence commuted by Trump

4. What hospitals posting rates online means for ASCs

5. Top 10 states for nursing pay

6. 15 things to know about total joint replacements and ASCs | 2021

7. Pain physicians struggle to rebuild after 2020 clinic, ASC closures

8. DuPage Medical Group opens spine, orthopedics-focused ASC

9. CMS colonoscopy quality measure may be inaccurate, study says

10. Physician-owned GI group merges with Florida hospital

