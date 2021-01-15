Physician-owned GI group merges with Florida hospital

West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches joined Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, the Town-Crier reported Jan. 14.

The group rebranded as Tampa General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches.

Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches has five gastroenterologists. The group was formed 40 years ago.

Gastroenterologist Steven Krumholz, MD, said, "After nearly 40 years of providing next-level service to our patients, we are thrilled to take this important step in joining forces with Tampa General Hospital and advancing treatment for patients."

Tampa General Hospital aims to make additional acquisitions in 2021 to grow its affiliated network.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.