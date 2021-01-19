Top 10 states for nursing pay

The average salary for U.S..nurses is growing, with California leading the pack among registered nurses and nurse practitioners, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Below are the 10 states with the highest average annual salary for nurses based on federal data collected in May 2019, the most recent data available.

Registered nurse

1. California: $113,240

2. Hawaii: $104,060

3. Massachusetts: $93,160

4. Oregon: $92,960

5. Alaska: $90,500

6. Nevada: $88,380

7. New York: $87,840

8. Washington: $86,170

9. New Jersey: $84,280

10. Connecticut: $83,440

Certified registered nurse anesthetist

1. Wyoming: $243,310

2. Montana: $239,380

3. Oregon: $234,750

4. Wisconsin: $233,600

5. California: $227,290

6. Iowa: $202,400

7. Massachusetts: $201,890

8. New York: $200,350

9. Illinois: $199,660

10. Connecticut: $198,750



Nurse practitioner

1. California: $138,660

2. Washington: $126,920

3. Hawaii: $124,000

4. New Jersey: $123,810

5. Minnesota: $122,850

6. New York: $122,550

7. Massachusetts: $122,240

8. Wyoming: $118,110

9. Nevada: $115,970

10. Alaska: $115,890

