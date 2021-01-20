Ophthalmologist convicted of $73M billing fraud has 17-year sentence commuted by Trump

During his last days in office, President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of an ophthalmologist who was found guilty of billing fraud.

Salomon Melgen, MD, a Florida ophthalmologist was convicted of billing fraud in 2018 and sentenced to 17 years in prison. He submitted false claims and falsified patient records to wrongly collect $73 million from Medicare.

Dr. Melgen allegedly gave six-figure campaign contributions to U.S. Sen. Robert Menedez, D-N.J., in exchange for intervening on his behalf in a dispute with Medicare. This case ended when a federal judge declared a mistrial, according to a North Jersey report

Mr. Menendez and U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., supported President Trump's decision to commute Dr. Melgen's sentence. "Dr. Melgen was convicted of healthcare fraud and false statements. Numerous patients and friends testify to his generosity in treating all patients, especially those unable to pay or unable to afford healthcare insurance," reads a White House statement about the action.

