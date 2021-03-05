Top ASC stories: Physician group updates, 13 new ASCs in February and more

Here are the most-read articles from Becker's ASC Review during the week of March 1-5:

1. Texas surgeon gets 10 years in prison for fraud; physicians leave North Carolina hospital after pay cuts & more



2. Surgeon investigated for attending Zoom traffic trial from OR; 2 shot at Texas medical office & more



3. 15 best ASCs in America for 2021, ranked by Newsweek



4. Texas health system to suspend procedures at surgery center indefinitely



5. Optum to add 715-physician group in Massachusetts & 2 other physician group updates



6. CMS, commercial payers pushing procedures to ASCs



7. Gastroenterologist salary in 5 major US cities



8. 13 ASCs opened or announced in February



9. Houston physician, 3 others charged with billing fraud; Tulane reverses suspension of residency director & more



10. Physician sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally distributing 9,800 opioid pills: 4 details

More articles on physicians:

Physician pays $215,228 to settle kickback allegations: 4 details

