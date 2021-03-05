Top ASC stories: Physician group updates, 13 new ASCs in February and more
Here are the most-read articles from Becker's ASC Review during the week of March 1-5:
1. Texas surgeon gets 10 years in prison for fraud; physicians leave North Carolina hospital after pay cuts & more
2. Surgeon investigated for attending Zoom traffic trial from OR; 2 shot at Texas medical office & more
3. 15 best ASCs in America for 2021, ranked by Newsweek
4. Texas health system to suspend procedures at surgery center indefinitely
5. Optum to add 715-physician group in Massachusetts & 2 other physician group updates
6. CMS, commercial payers pushing procedures to ASCs
7. Gastroenterologist salary in 5 major US cities
8. 13 ASCs opened or announced in February
9. Houston physician, 3 others charged with billing fraud; Tulane reverses suspension of residency director & more
10. Physician sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally distributing 9,800 opioid pills: 4 details
More articles on physicians:
Physician pays $215,228 to settle kickback allegations: 4 details
Houston physician, 3 others charged with billing fraud; Tulane reverses suspension of residency director & more
Physician sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally distributing 9,800 opioid pills: 4 details
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.