Top 10 ASC articles this week — COVID-19 testing in ASCs & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of June 15-19:

1. 10 things to know about orthopedics, orthopedic surgeons in ASCs | 2020

2. How ASCs are approaching COVID-19 testing

3. 28 drugs added to the FDA's shortage list

4. Tenet ASCs performing 85% of pre-COVID-19 volumes — 5 insights

5. 11 ASCs opened or announced in May

6. Georgia hospital lifts visitor restrictions at surgery center — 4 insights

7. 8 states with fastest, slowest spread of COVID-19

8. 6 hospitals, health systems planning surgery centers

9. The number of ASCs in the US: A state-by-state breakdown

10. 5 worst states to practice for 2020

